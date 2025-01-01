The state of AI in manufacturing

The use of artificial Intelligence in manufacturing is not new, but generative AI is introducing possibilities and outcomes never before seen in the industry. In this webinar, Salesforce and Slack will examine the key possibilities and use cases for generative AI across the entire manufacturing process model.

We’ll start with a refresher on the different phases of AI technology. Then we’ll provide a glimpse of how top manufacturers are driving results with various types of AI today. Along the way, we’ll demystify the buzzwords and provide practical use cases to help any manufacturer deploy a more successful AI strategy.

Attendees will also hear how Salesforce and Slack are embedding trusted AI into their products to help manufacturers equip their teams for success. Join us!

你将学习到的内容： How generative AI can transform manufacturing

What manufacturers should consider when crafting their AI strategy

Why Slack and Salesforce are leading the way for AI adoption

演讲嘉宾：