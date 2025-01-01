Unlock the Power of Slack in Salesforce with Salesforce Channels

本次网络会议最适合于：

Join us as we unveil our latest innovation that’s set to revolutionize the way your teams collaborate with full view of your customer. Salesforce channels, a specialized Slack channel, are now embedded directly into the Salesforce user interface, bridging the gap between your CRM and team conversations.

In today’s fast-paced business environment, customer data is scattered across multiple tools, leading to siloed insights and delayed decision-making. This webinar will show you how Salesforce channels can transform the way teams work by bringing real-time customer data and discussions into a single, unified experience — no matter where they work best.

You’ll dive deep into how Salesforce channels enhance Agentforce to power collaboration in the agentic era, see real-world use cases in a demo, and discover best practices to try at your organization. Whether your team is working in Salesforce or Slack, they’ll have complete visibility and the ability to take immediate action, ensuring seamless collaboration as they deliver exceptional customer experiences.

How bringing Slack and Salesforce together will enhance your human and agentic teams' productivity and effectiveness.

The benefits of having a single source of truth for customer data and team conversations.

Easy steps to set your organization up for success as you start using Salesforce channels today.

