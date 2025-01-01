New Trends in AI Use Among Retail Professionals

New Trends in AI Use Among Retail Professionals

A global survey of desk workers, managers, and executives reveals how retail professionals are using AI.

少于 1 分钟内

As the AI era evolves, how do retail professionals feel about how AI is changing the way work is done? What percentage of retail professionals are using AI and automation tools today, and how are those tools affecting workplace productivity?

In its latest survey of nearly 800 retail desk workers around the globe, Slack’s Workforce Lab answers these questions and quantifies new trends in AI use among retail professionals.

Download to learn:

  • AI usage rates among retail professionals
  • Top use cases for AI among retail professionals
  • How retail professionals feel about AI tools

此资源有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

相关资源