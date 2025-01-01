Colorful blocks with Slack logos

Slack was built for enterprise with customers in mind

Slack's Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua explains what it means to be built for the enterprise—and why it matters now

In times of crisis, building a new digital workplace strategy that ticks all the boxes for security, reliability and bring-your-own-device support can be challenging. Our intent with Slack is to make those requirements a given. We developed our product with enterprise companies in mind; their needs for security, reliability and compliance are reflected in the product.

During a virtual keynote address for Enterprise Connect, a conference for communication and collaboration business leaders, Tamar Yehoshua, Slack’s chief product officer, shared how Slack was developed as a channel-based messaging platform for the enterprise.

Download our PDF to read how Slack was built with enterprise customers in mind.

