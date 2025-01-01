Slack State of Work Report: Healthcare & Life Sciences

When we released our first State of Work report in 2019, the biggest issue facing organizations seemed relatively simple: aligning workers around a common set of goals.

While the challenge of alignment persists, strong economic headwinds and advancements in workplace tools have financial services leaders asking a far more pressing question: How can I make my healthcare and life sciences organization more productive?

To answer that question, Slack commissioned a global survey that explores how thousands of healthcare and life sciences workers are navigating productivity, automation and flexibility today.

Download this one sheet for some of our findings specific to the healthcare and life sciences sector.