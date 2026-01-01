Your ultimate guide to Slack at Dreamforce 2021

One of the biggest events of the year is almost here: Dreamforce 2021. From Sept. 21-23, 2021, Salesforce leaders and partners will share groundbreaking innovations, customer success stories, thought leadership and more at this global event.

As the newest members of the Salesforce family, we at Slack can’t wait to participate in our first official Dreamforce this year. And we’ve got lots of great sessions and announcements in store. At Dreamforce, you’ll learn much more about how Slack and Salesforce are leading the charge in this digital-first way of working.

Here’s a handy guide to the many Slack-related sessions you’ll find at Dreamforce and some details on how you can catch all of this year’s action at home, for free. For sessions listed in AEST, SGT and IST time zones, please click here. For sessions listed in BST and CST time zones, please click here.

Live presentations from Slack leadership

Slack is getting the VIP treatment at Dreamforce this year, with several live sessions specially focusing on Slack and our integration with Salesforce.

Dreamforce main show: Welcome to the trusted enterprise

Tuesday, 9/21, 9:45 a.m. PT

Hear from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and watch a demo by Slack’s chief product officer, Tamar Yehoshua, during this kickoff event featuring Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and other special guests.

Welcome to your digital HQ

Tuesday, 9/21, 12-12:30 p.m. PT

During the main-stage keynote, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and CPO Tamar Yehoshua discuss the opportunity to redefine what’s possible in a digital-first world.

Digital workplace: Experience led, outcome driven

Tuesday, 9/21, 12:30 p.m. PT

In a remote environment, your digital experience is your workforce experience. Learn how to develop a seamless digital workplace, plus hear how the University of Southern California (USC) used Slack to create a digital campus experience.

Grow moments into relationships with Slack-first marketing

Tuesday, 9/21, 1:00 p.m. PT

Get a peek at new Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Slack innovations, plus learn how marketers can use these tools be more data-focused, AI-savvy, and agile.

CEO panel: Redefining the future of work

Tuesday, 9/21, 1:30 p.m. PT

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield joins a lineup of innovative leaders for a conversation about reimagining work in ways that are more inclusive, flexible and productive.

Innovation from anywhere with Salesforce developers

Tuesday, 9/21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. PT

Bear Douglas, director of developer relations at Slack, shares new features in action that developers can deploy from anywhere as part of the Trailblazer keynote.

The new sales playbook to accelerate growth from anywhere

Tuesday, 9/21, 4:30 p.m. PT

Unlock growth and fuel sales deals with the all-new Slack-first Sales Cloud for Salesforce. Learn how to break new ground with powerful insights, up-skilled sales reps and self-service buying.

Explore Slack and Salesforce’s successful path to integration

Wednesday, 9/22, 9-9:30 a.m. PT

Learn how Slack’s business technology developers, in partnership with Salesforce, exponentially sped up the integration of the two companies by building innovative solutions on the Slack platform.

Getting back to growth: B2B sales reimagined

Wednesday, 9/22, 9:30 a.m. PT

In a post-pandemic world, most sales leaders are focused on filling the funnel and getting back to growth. Learn how to reimagine sales strategies in the complex and dynamic world of B2B sales with Slack and Salesforce.

Connected customer service designed for effortless experiences

Wednesday, 9/22, 2:30 p.m. PT

It’s time to design effortless customer experiences with connected customer service as the foundation. Learn how with Slack-first Service Cloud 360.

Modernize selling with the roadmap for today’s sales team

Wednesday, 9/22, 3:00 p.m. PT

Sales teams need new insights, capabilities, and resources to operate at their best. Learn how Sales Cloud innovations and action plans, plus Slack, can help your team transform.

Create and automate on the world’s number one low-code platform

Wednesday, 9/22, 3:30 p.m. PT

Learn how digital creators leverage the power of Slack and the Salesforce platform to collaboratively build low-code modern apps and automations to solve business problems quickly.

Deep dives into Slack features and solutions

In addition to the live sessions, Dreamforce will include a variety of prerecorded presentations that explore how knowledge workers across the enterprise can use Slack to meet business goals and solve everyday problems.

Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

Inundated with repetitive requests, distracted by alerts, tired of always bouncing between tools? See how Slack employees tame notifications, speed through approvals and bond with teammates.

Get to market faster with Slack

Get your ideas to market faster. With Slack as your marketing command center, your people, partners and tools are all in one place, and your team can adapt with agility and improve efficiency.

How Slack uses Slack for sales

Curious to know how reps at Slack create a digital sales floor? Don’t miss this demo. You’ll learn how to nurture relationships, close deals and collaborate with partners, all within Slack.

Five steps to transform CX

Great support requires teams to navigate multiple systems, processes and tools. Learn five ways Slack optimizes the agent experience, resolves issues faster and transforms CX.

Getting the most out of Slack

From product development to sales, tune in to learn how the right tools can bring colleagues together and forge better connections with external agencies, partners and vendors.

Automate away costs with faster IT workflows

In a work-from-anywhere world, the demand for IT resources is sky high. Learn how Slack customers empower their IT teams to boost productivity and encourage engagement with time-saving workflows.

So you want to build a Slack app? Let’s go!

Build a complete Slack-based “to-do” application from start to finish. We’ll cover the most common API functions, offer tips on code structure, and showcase security and performance recommendations.

A new way to watch Dreamforce: Salesforce+

This year, Salesforce is introducing an entirely new way to experience great content like Dreamforce. On the new streaming service Salesforce+, you’ll find original programming and broadcast experiences available to watch both live and on demand. And it’s free.



Dreamforce content will be available on Salesforce+ before, during and after the conference for your viewing pleasure. Catch all the luminary speakers, customer success stories and groundbreaking innovations from anywhere, at any time.

Sign up now for your free membership to get access to Salesforce+ when it launches, and tune into Dreamforce starting on September 21.