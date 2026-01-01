Slack welcomes Julie Liegl as Chief Marketing Officer

We’re inventing a new category: something which, customers often tell us, they never knew they wanted but, once they have it, they cannot live without.

That is an amazing opportunity, but it also presents one of our biggest challenges—figuring out how to help customers understand what Slack is, how it works and what value they get out of it. That’s important work, and in the context of a complex and fast-growing global business like ours, it’s quite the formidable task, requiring a remarkable CMO. Luckily, we’ve found one: Julie Liegl.

Julie brings a wealth of leadership and marketing experience to Slack. She’s spent the past 13 years at Salesforce, most recently as the Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, where she and her teams have been responsible for the success of Dreamforce, driving demand generation and the market positioning of Salesforce’s cloud products. Julie exemplifies our values, and her extensive marketing experience on a global scale is second to none.

When Julie joins Slack at the end of May, she’ll lead our global marketing team to extend and grow marketing at Slack to meet the demands of our business now and in the future. Julie will lead all aspects of marketing across the organization, including product marketing, customer acquisition, demand generation, brand, brand design, events and content marketing.

This all might sound like a lot—and it is! But we can’t wait to continue sharing our story and those of our customers and partners. Julie, welcome to the team. You’re in the right place, and we’re happy you’re here.