Some people love the summertime. Others look forward to the winter holidays. But here at Slack, our favorite time of year is SXSW, a festival where tech, film, music, education and culture converge.
Where else can we come together with creative people to share our mission of making work simpler, more pleasant and more productive? (While also scarfing down as many tacos as humanly possible.)
And in 2023, we’re going big—as in, taking-over-an-entire-block-in-Austin big. We’re calling it Slack HQ, and it’s going to be awesome.
Slack HQ
March 11-14, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
3rd St. and Congress Ave. in Austin, Texas
What to expect at Slack HQ
An inside look at revolutionary technology: check. Tips for changing your work life: check. Snacks, photo opportunities and a place to kick back: check, check and check. It’s all happening at Slack HQ.
Step into Slack
Journey through an immersive installation to try out new tools and features, and to get a life-size look at channels, huddles, clips and app integrations. Oh, and if you’re looking to snap some post-worthy photos, you’re in the right place.
Slack Studio Live
Learn how the team at Slack uses Slack, hear inspiring stories from businesses small and large, and get insights and advice from industry experts. You can look forward to engaging discussions every morning and afternoon at the Slack Studio Live stage.
Here’s what’s on the menu
Saturday, March 11
|10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|Small and mighty: How growing businesses scale and thrive
With Moontower, Fortress and HeadRace
|11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|How the future REALLY works
With Future Forum
|2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
|Brave New Work: Live
Podcast recording
|3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
|The power of brand
With SXSW, Yeti, Slack and Salesforce
|4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Slack for the small and growing business
Expert tips to scale and streamline
Sunday, March 12
|10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|Tips to build a highly engaged user community
With Atlassian, ServiceNow and Holly Firestone Consulting
|11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Quick tips to help your team be successful on Slack
Bring teammates, tools and info together
|2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
|The Vergecast: Live
With Nilay Patel, David Pierce and Alex Cranz
|3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
|How the future REALLY works
With Future Forum
|4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Accelerate work with the Slack Platform
Transform the way you work
Monday, March 13
|10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|On with Kara Swisher: Live
Podcast recording with guest Lawrence Wright
|11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Slack for the small and growing business
Expert tips to scale and streamline
|2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
|Customer-centric transformations
With Slack executives
|3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
|Coming Home/Free: Stories of returning citizens
Stories of returning citizens with Next Chapter
|4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|Taking control of your calendar
Manage your time and meetings
Tuesday, March 14
|10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|5 essential career lessons
With Procore
|11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Creative leadership for the future
With Slack, H-E-B and 160over90
|2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
|Customer-centric transformations
With Slack executives
|3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
|Coming Home/Free: Stories of returning citizens
Stories of returning citizens with Next Chapter
|4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|10 ways to replace that meeting
Discover flexible alternatives in Slack
Slack Oasis Lounge
Just looking for a place to relax? You’ll be in good company at the Slack Oasis Lounge. Grab a seat in the shade and refuel with a snack and a cold bevvy. It’s a party in the name of productivity.
Where else to find us around Austin
The Slack Customer Booth
Visit the Slack Customer Booth at the Austin Convention Center to see the power of Slack firsthand. Learn how Slack makes SXSW possible, and all you can accomplish with Slack and Salesforce together. Plus, brush up on your own know-how with demos for beginners and super-users alike.
The Slack Customer Booth
March 12-15, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Austin Convention Center, Innovation Pavilion
Be part of the workplace revolution
It’s time to rethink the way our teams and technology work together. Join us for a discussion led by Future Forum co-founder Sheela Subramanian on how to build more productive, successful workplaces by transforming the way we connect.
“Creating a more connected future of work”
March 11, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Hilton Downtown Austin, Salon J
Build a more inclusive tech sector
Next Chapter, an apprenticeship program founded at Slack, places formerly incarcerated individuals into full-time roles at leading tech companies. Hear their stories in a panel discussion led by Next Chapter Executive Director Kenyatta Leal on the impact of this work and what you can do to help, starting at your company.
“Opening Tech Careers to the Formerly Incarcerated”
March 14, 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.
J.W. Marriott, Salon 5
Interested in attending?
Yay! Buy a badge and add Slack to your SXSW schedule. We cannot wait to see you.
Follow along on social
Can’t join us in Austin? Allow us to help with your FOMO. Stay tuned to @SlackHQ on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, where we’ll be posting live, and follow the fun at #SlackSXSW. It will be like you’re right there with us.
