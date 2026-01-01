Some people love the summertime. Others look forward to the winter holidays. But here at Slack, our favorite time of year is SXSW, a festival where tech, film, music, education and culture converge.

Where else can we come together with creative people to share our mission of making work simpler, more pleasant and more productive? (While also scarfing down as many tacos as humanly possible.)

And in 2023, we’re going big—as in, taking-over-an-entire-block-in-Austin big. We’re calling it Slack HQ, and it’s going to be awesome.

Slack HQ

March 11-14, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

3rd St. and Congress Ave. in Austin, Texas

What to expect at Slack HQ

An inside look at revolutionary technology: check. Tips for changing your work life: check. Snacks, photo opportunities and a place to kick back: check, check and check. It’s all happening at Slack HQ.

Step into Slack

Journey through an immersive installation to try out new tools and features, and to get a life-size look at channels, huddles, clips and app integrations. Oh, and if you’re looking to snap some post-worthy photos, you’re in the right place.

Slack Studio Live

Learn how the team at Slack uses Slack, hear inspiring stories from businesses small and large, and get insights and advice from industry experts. You can look forward to engaging discussions every morning and afternoon at the Slack Studio Live stage.

Here’s what’s on the menu

Saturday, March 11

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. 5 essential career lessons

With Procore 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Creative leadership for the future

With Slack, H-E-B and 160over90 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Customer-centric transformations

With Slack executives

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Coming Home/Free: Stories of returning citizens

Stories of returning citizens with Next Chapter

Stories of returning citizens with Next Chapter 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. 10 ways to replace that meeting

Discover flexible alternatives in Slack Discover flexible alternatives in Slack

Slack Oasis Lounge

Just looking for a place to relax? You’ll be in good company at the Slack Oasis Lounge. Grab a seat in the shade and refuel with a snack and a cold bevvy. It’s a party in the name of productivity.

Where else to find us around Austin

The Slack Customer Booth

Visit the Slack Customer Booth at the Austin Convention Center to see the power of Slack firsthand. Learn how Slack makes SXSW possible, and all you can accomplish with Slack and Salesforce together. Plus, brush up on your own know-how with demos for beginners and super-users alike.

March 12-15, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Austin Convention Center, Innovation Pavilion

Be part of the workplace revolution

It’s time to rethink the way our teams and technology work together. Join us for a discussion led by Future Forum co-founder Sheela Subramanian on how to build more productive, successful workplaces by transforming the way we connect.

“Creating a more connected future of work”

March 11, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Hilton Downtown Austin, Salon J

Build a more inclusive tech sector

Next Chapter, an apprenticeship program founded at Slack, places formerly incarcerated individuals into full-time roles at leading tech companies. Hear their stories in a panel discussion led by Next Chapter Executive Director Kenyatta Leal on the impact of this work and what you can do to help, starting at your company.

“Opening Tech Careers to the Formerly Incarcerated”

March 14, 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

J.W. Marriott, Salon 5

Interested in attending?

