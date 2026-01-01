6 ways to transform retail productivity with Slack

Slack is helping some of the world’s most successful retailers operate their business more productively. Tune in to this webinar to see how the intelligent productivity platform is driving efficiency across multiple lines of business, including IT, marketing, service, HR, and store operations. We’ll share real-world use cases and customer success stories detailing Slack’s ability to help automate important work, boost institutional knowledge sharing, and engage your entire workforce.
專題講者：
SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
SlackLead, Account SEKathryn Ryan
