6 ways to transform retail productivity with Slack

Slack is helping some of the world’s most successful retailers operate their business more productively. Tune in to this webinar to see how the intelligent productivity platform is driving efficiency across multiple lines of business, including IT, marketing, service, HR, and store operations. We’ll share real-world use cases and customer success stories detailing Slack’s ability to help automate important work, boost institutional knowledge sharing, and engage your entire workforce.

このウェビナーで聞けること : Why Slack is so much more than a chat and communications tool

How Slack helps you get more out of your Salesforce Customer 360 investment

Why some of the biggest names in retail trust Slack to get more done

注目のスピーカー :