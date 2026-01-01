Webinar

6 ways to transform retail productivity with Slack

See how Slack automates work, boosts knowledge sharing, and improves engagement across multiple lines of business—from corporate to the storefront

60 분

    Slack is helping some of the world’s most successful retailers operate their business more productively. Tune in to this webinar to see how the intelligent productivity platform is driving efficiency across multiple lines of business, including IT, marketing, service, HR, and store operations. We’ll share real-world use cases and customer success stories detailing Slack’s ability to help automate important work, boost institutional knowledge sharing, and engage your entire workforce.

    주요 발표자:

    SlackHead of Industry Marketing, Retail & Consumer GoodsDuane Peck
    SlackLead, Account SEKathryn Ryan

