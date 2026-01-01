Driving real-time operations with Slack and PagerDuty

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
- Technology professionals
Teams need streamlined, real-time operations to manage and resolve incidents.
With Slack and PagerDuty, companies can seamlessly manage and track a situation as it evolves, reassigning or escalating as needed, and collaborate across teams to quickly resolve the incident.
專題講者：
SlackDirector, Solutions EngineeringZach Lawryk
SlackSolutions EngineerLuis Perez Camacho
DoorDashCI/CD Automation EngineerJon Block
PagerDutyDirector, Product Marketing, Partner EcosystemAndrew Marshall
PagerDutySolutions ConsultantMaig Worel
