Driving real-time operations with Slack and PagerDuty

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
Teams need streamlined, real-time operations to manage and resolve incidents.
With Slack and PagerDuty, companies can seamlessly manage and track a situation as it evolves, reassigning or escalating as needed, and collaborate across teams to quickly resolve the incident.
주요 발표자:
SlackDirector, Solutions EngineeringZach Lawryk SlackSolutions EngineerLuis Perez Camacho DoorDashCI/CD Automation EngineerJon Block PagerDutyDirector, Product Marketing, Partner EcosystemAndrew Marshall PagerDutySolutions ConsultantMaig Worel
