Driving real-time operations with Slack and PagerDuty

Teams need streamlined, real-time operations to manage and resolve incidents

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 開発者
  • テクノロジー担当者

With Slack and PagerDuty, companies can seamlessly manage and track a situation as it evolves, reassigning or escalating as needed, and collaborate across teams to quickly resolve the incident. 

 

注目のスピーカー :

SlackDirector, Solutions EngineeringZach Lawryk
SlackSolutions EngineerLuis Perez Camacho
DoorDashCI/CD Automation EngineerJon Block
PagerDutyDirector, Product Marketing, Partner EcosystemAndrew Marshall
PagerDutySolutions ConsultantMaig Worel

