Making IT teams more successful

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

The past year proved that old ways of working are no longer sufficient. Market trends demand new operations, customer expectations are rising, and it’s all happening while people are working from dispersed locations in disparate systems.

Research shows that the hybrid workplace is here to stay. However, without an effective way to synchronize collaboration and execution, teams risk falling short of customer demands and business goals. So how can your team work better together this year and beyond? Watch now to learn how Lyft unlocks the potential of their people and tools, no matter where teams are working, with Slack.

你將學習到： How to optimize your tech stack by integrating your other software investments with Slack

Why using Slack as the engagement layer across all teams helps Lyft move work forward faster, find efficiencies and increase productivity

How Slack Connect unlocks collaboration with outside organizations

專題講者：