Different colored shapes
Webinar

Making IT teams more successful

Watch now to learn how Lyft unlocks the potential of their people and tools, no matter where teams are working, with Slack

45 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • テクノロジー担当者

The past year proved that old ways of working are no longer sufficient. Market trends demand new operations, customer expectations are rising, and it’s all happening while people are working from dispersed locations in disparate systems.

Research shows that the hybrid workplace is here to stay. However, without an effective way to synchronize collaboration and execution, teams risk falling short of customer demands and business goals. So how can your team work better together this year and beyond? Watch now to learn how Lyft unlocks the potential of their people and tools, no matter where teams are working, with Slack.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackDirector of IT & Corporate Systems EngineeringDarren Maclean
SlackSr. Customer Success ManagerVanessa Gatihi
SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る