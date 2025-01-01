Different colored shapes
Making IT teams more successful

Watch now to learn how Lyft unlocks the potential of their people and tools, no matter where teams are working, with Slack

  • Technology professionals

The past year proved that old ways of working are no longer sufficient. Market trends demand new operations, customer expectations are rising, and it’s all happening while people are working from dispersed locations in disparate systems.

Research shows that the hybrid workplace is here to stay. However, without an effective way to synchronize collaboration and execution, teams risk falling short of customer demands and business goals. So how can your team work better together this year and beyond? Watch now to learn how Lyft unlocks the potential of their people and tools, no matter where teams are working, with Slack.

SlackDirector of IT & Corporate Systems EngineeringDarren Maclean
SlackSr. Customer Success ManagerVanessa Gatihi
SlackSr. Solutions Marketing ManagerJeremy Hemsworth

