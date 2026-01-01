Meet four trailblazing women in tech

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
The beloved tech tools, apps and platforms that drive business in the work-from-anywhere world are powered by thousands of women. In honor of Women’s History Month, we chat with four women from across the globe who are leading the charge in information technology, marketing and human resources in the tech space.
This candid conversation covers tactical advice, personal stories and perspectives from women manifesting their career trajectories in a male-dominated industry.
專題講者：
SlackVP, Marketing OperationsJulie Walker
GrabChief People OfficerChin Yin Ong
REA GroupGM, Consumer MarketingSarah Myers
SeekCIOTracey Evans
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！