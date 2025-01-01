Meet four trailblazing women in tech

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
The beloved tech tools, apps and platforms that drive business in the work-from-anywhere world are powered by thousands of women. In honor of Women’s History Month, we chat with four women from across the globe who are leading the charge in information technology, marketing and human resources in the tech space.
This candid conversation covers tactical advice, personal stories and perspectives from women manifesting their career trajectories in a male-dominated industry.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackVP, Marketing OperationsJulie Walker
GrabChief People OfficerChin Yin Ong
REA GroupGM, Consumer MarketingSarah Myers
SeekCIOTracey Evans
