Meet four trailblazing women in tech

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 誰でも
The beloved tech tools, apps and platforms that drive business in the work-from-anywhere world are powered by thousands of women. In honor of Women’s History Month, we chat with four women from across the globe who are leading the charge in information technology, marketing and human resources in the tech space.
This candid conversation covers tactical advice, personal stories and perspectives from women manifesting their career trajectories in a male-dominated industry.
注目のスピーカー :
