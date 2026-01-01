Webinar

Meet four trailblazing women in tech

Career advice from innovative leaders in honor of Women’s History Month

The beloved tech tools, apps and platforms that drive business in the work-from-anywhere world are powered by thousands of women. In honor of Women’s History Month, we chat with four women from across the globe who are leading the charge in information technology, marketing and human resources in the tech space. 

This candid conversation covers tactical advice, personal stories and perspectives from women manifesting their career trajectories in a male-dominated industry.

SlackVP, Marketing OperationsJulie Walker
GrabChief People OfficerChin Yin Ong
REA GroupGM, Consumer MarketingSarah Myers
SeekCIOTracey Evans

