Meet four trailblazing women in tech

The beloved tech tools, apps and platforms that drive business in the work-from-anywhere world are powered by thousands of women. In honor of Women’s History Month, we chat with four women from across the globe who are leading the charge in information technology, marketing and human resources in the tech space.

This candid conversation covers tactical advice, personal stories and perspectives from women manifesting their career trajectories in a male-dominated industry.

학습 내용: Career advice from innovative leaders in honor of Women’s History Month. Strategies for advocating for women and minorities in the workplace

Routines and work practices for feeling grounded, fulfilled and in control of your day

Essential Slack digital HQ hacks to optimize your workday

