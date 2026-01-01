Slack Demos Live

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Think Slack is just for collaboration? Think again.

In this new live demo series, we’ll show you how you can turn your company potential into results by empowering teams of humans and agents to achieve more together, right in Slack, the #1 operating system for work.

Join us to see how Slack helps you reimagine work by bringing together people, AI, and your essential tools into one unified platform. Pick a date that works for you and discover how to boost productivity across your organization.

We’re excited to show you the future of work!