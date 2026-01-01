Unlocking collaboration in the workplace

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
- Technology professionals
In this new age of remote work, the kind of widespread technological adaptation we expected to see years from now has unfolded in a matter of months. As organizations adopt cloud solutions to keep their teams connected, one thing is certain: Change has never been more constant in the workplace.
Guest speaker Wayne Kurtzman, the research director for social, communities and collaboration at IDC, is here to examine the trends driving collaboration in the workplace as we chart a new path forward. In this webinar, Kurtzman explains how teams are using cloud-based tools to fuel business resiliency while increasing agility and productivity.
專題講者：
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！