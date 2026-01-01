Unlocking collaboration in the workplace

このウェビナーの対象者 :

In this new age of remote work, the kind of widespread technological adaptation we expected to see years from now has unfolded in a matter of months. As organizations adopt cloud solutions to keep their teams connected, one thing is certain: Change has never been more constant in the workplace.

Guest speaker Wayne Kurtzman, the research director for social, communities and collaboration at IDC, is here to examine the trends driving collaboration in the workplace as we chart a new path forward. In this webinar, Kurtzman explains how teams are using cloud-based tools to fuel business resiliency while increasing agility and productivity.

このウェビナーで聞けること : How remote work is redefining the workplace and creating new opportunities for collaboration

How to enable employees to work from anywhere and from any device with the right mix of tools, security and governance

How leveraging open APIs and flexible technologies not only delivers on employee expectations, but translates to real business value

注目のスピーカー :