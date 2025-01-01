Unlocking collaboration in the workplace

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
- Technology professionals
In this new age of remote work, the kind of widespread technological adaptation we expected to see years from now has unfolded in a matter of months. As organizations adopt cloud solutions to keep their teams connected, one thing is certain: Change has never been more constant in the workplace.
Guest speaker Wayne Kurtzman, the research director for social, communities and collaboration at IDC, is here to examine the trends driving collaboration in the workplace as we chart a new path forward. In this webinar, Kurtzman explains how teams are using cloud-based tools to fuel business resiliency while increasing agility and productivity.
演讲嘉宾：
