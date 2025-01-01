paper airplanes aligning up to show collaboration
Webinar

Unlocking collaboration in the workplace

In this webinar, we explain how teams are using cloud-based tools to fuel business resiliency while increasing agility and productivity

60 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Business decision makers
  • Technology professionals

In this new age of remote work, the kind of widespread technological adaptation we expected to see years from now has unfolded in a matter of months. As organizations adopt cloud solutions to keep their teams connected, one thing is certain: Change has never been more constant in the workplace.

Guest speaker Wayne Kurtzman, the research director for social, communities and collaboration at IDC, is here to examine the trends driving collaboration in the workplace as we chart a new path forward. In this webinar, Kurtzman explains how teams are using cloud-based tools to fuel business resiliency while increasing agility and productivity.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackHead of Global Analyst RelationsHarold Jackson
IDCResearch Director for social, communities and collaborationWayne Kurtzman

