automate-incident-management-with-slack

Today developers and engineers can launch more often-and faster-with higher quality than ever before.
But there is a downside.
Incidents are more frequent and more intricate. What’s more, tool overload and never-ending context switching are slowing incident resolution to a crawl.
If you’re ready to improve incident management and close the “virtual war room” for good, it’s time to discover how you can automate the entire process with Slack.
Read this e-book to learn:
- Three capabilities to help you respond in real time, resolve issues quickly and streamline incident reviews
- How Slack integrates with the mission-critical tools you use so you have what you need to create a seamless incident management experience
- Three simple tips you can use immediately for smoother incident management
