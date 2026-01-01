automate-incident-management-with-slack

Today developers and engineers can launch more often-and faster-with higher quality than ever before.

But there is a downside.

Incidents are more frequent and more intricate. What’s more, tool overload and never-ending context switching are slowing incident resolution to a crawl.

If you’re ready to improve incident management and close the “virtual war room” for good, it’s time to discover how you can automate the entire process with Slack.

Read this e-book to learn: