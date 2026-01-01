The State of Work 2023: IT trends

When it comes to adopting innovative technologies and processes, the IT industry is often ahead of the game. However, there are simple things leaders can do to unlock even more productivity from their teams and across their organization. By optimizing workflows, streamlining processes and enabling a truly collaborative culture, IT leaders can drive major productivity gains that translate into tangible business results.

In this special edition of the State of Work report for IT leaders, we examine the biggest productivity barriers facing IT teams today. In it, you’ll learn: