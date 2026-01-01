The State of Work 2023: IT trends

When it comes to adopting innovative technologies and processes, the IT industry is often ahead of the game. However, there are simple things leaders can do to unlock even more productivity from their teams and across their organization. By optimizing workflows, streamlining processes and enabling a truly collaborative culture, IT leaders can drive major productivity gains that translate into tangible business results.
In this special edition of the State of Work report for IT leaders, we examine the biggest productivity barriers facing IT teams today. In it, you’ll learn:
- The best way for IT leaders to measure team productivity
- The biggest productivity challenges faced by IT workers (hint: it’s not about technology)
- How IT leaders can empower other teams with automation and AI
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.