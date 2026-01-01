Globe with strings connecting different parts of the world representing the new world of work

Success in the New World of Work Starts with a Digital Collaboration Strategy

New research by CCS Insight examines how enterprise technology connects and enables a hybrid workforce

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, IT leaders worldwide are examining the role that enterprise collaboration technology can play in workplace transformation, business resiliency and sustainable long-term growth.

In its latest report, “Success in the New World of Work Starts with a Digital Collaboration Strategy,” market-intelligence and advisory firm CCS Insight explores how IT investments will be a cornerstone of the future of work and recommends actions businesses must take now to ensure their long-term strength and viability.

Download the report to learn:

  • What business leaders are prioritizing in the new world of work
  • How a digital collaboration strategy connects a hybrid workforce, improving its efficiency, security and corporate culture
  • Four strategic recommendations for maximizing the impact and success of your digital collaboration initiative

