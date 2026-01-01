Gartner® Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025: Agentic AI

Agentic AI will introduce a goal-driven digital workforce that autonomously makes plans and takes actions as an extension of the human workforce. By 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI and at least 15% of work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI.
Get the report to explore the top opportunities for agentic AI:
- AI will have new levels of agency and a significant opportunity for performance gains that will increase over time
- The future of decision making will evolve as agentic systems quickly analyze complex datasets, identify patterns, and act
- Workers and teams will be enabled to manage complicated processes, projects and initiatives through natural language with AI upskilling
Additionally, you’ll learn how IT leaders can prepare:
- Integrate agentic AI into your strategic planning
- Define the levels of AI agency you’ll allow
- Design agentic AI solutions to connect disparate apps and data
- Automate actions between previously siloed data and processes
- Establish clear implementation and operational guardrails
