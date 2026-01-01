Gartner® Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025: Agentic AI

Get the research report from Gartner® analysts to learn the opportunities and dangers of agentic AI — and how IT leaders can prepare

1 分で読むことができます

Agentic AI will introduce a goal-driven digital workforce that autonomously makes plans and takes actions as an extension of the human workforce. By 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI and at least 15% of work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI.

Get the report to explore the top opportunities for agentic AI:

  • AI will have new levels of agency and a significant opportunity for performance gains that will increase over time
  • The future of decision making will evolve as agentic systems quickly analyze complex datasets, identify patterns, and act
  • Workers and teams will be enabled to manage complicated processes, projects and initiatives through natural language with AI upskilling

Additionally, you’ll learn how IT leaders can prepare:

  • Integrate agentic AI into your strategic planning
  • Define the levels of AI agency you’ll allow
  • Design agentic AI solutions to connect disparate apps and data
  • Automate actions between previously siloed data and processes
  • Establish clear implementation and operational guardrails

脚注

  1. Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025: Agentic AI, By Tom Coshow, Arnold Gao, Lawrence Pingree, Anushree Verma, Don Scheibenreif, Haritha Khandabattu, Gary Olliffe, 21 October 2024 GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

