As the AI era evolves, how do financial services and insurance professionals feel about how AI is changing the way work is done? What percentage of these professionals are using AI and automation tools today, and how are those tools affecting workplace productivity?
In its latest survey of more than 800 financial desk workers around the globe, Slack’s Workforce Lab answers these questions and quantifies new trends in AI use among financial services and insurance professionals.
Download to learn:
- AI usage rates among financial services and insurance professionals
- Top use cases for AI among financial services and insurance professionals
- How financial services and insurance professionals feel about AI tools
