Optimize your tech partner relationships

Strategic partnerships make the world go round.
Currently, according to Forrester Research, 64% of tech industry spending flows through channel or indirect sales.
Working with indirect sales channels—such as third-party retailers, resellers, independent salespeople and service providers—has historically helped companies win deals without adding headcount. This is especially important because, as Salesforce’s new State of Sales Report found, 85% of sales leaders are struggling to get the budget for headcount.
Download this e-book to learn how Slack can make it easier to engage, co-sell, and build scalable relationships with partners.
Things you’ll learn:
- How to build stronger channel partner relationships with Slack Connect
- How to automate partner onboarding for speedy sales enablement
- How to accelerate sales cycles by making real-time insights more accessible
- How to create a culture of trust and transparency with your partners
