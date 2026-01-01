Optimize your tech partner relationships

optimize-tech-hero

Strategic partnerships make the world go round.

Currently, according to Forrester Research, 64% of tech industry spending flows through channel or indirect sales.

Working with indirect sales channels—such as third-party retailers, resellers, independent salespeople and service providers—has historically helped companies win deals without adding headcount. This is especially important because, as Salesforce’s new State of Sales Report found, 85% of sales leaders are struggling to get the budget for headcount.

Download this e-book to learn how Slack can make it easier to engage, co-sell, and build scalable relationships with partners.

Things you’ll learn:

  • How to build stronger channel partner relationships with Slack Connect
  • How to automate partner onboarding for speedy sales enablement
  • How to accelerate sales cycles by making real-time insights more accessible
  • How to create a culture of trust and transparency with your partners

