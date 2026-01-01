Speed matters: How to close sales deals faster

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Learn how Slack’s sales team uses Slack to close deals faster, grow customer relationships, and maximize team effectiveness. From automating repetitive tasks to collaborating asynchronously, Slack empowers our own sales team to spend more time building relationships and less time wading through emails and dashboards.
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