Slack logo
Colaboración

Gartner to CIOs: Covid-19 makes the case for collaboration software

Get the analyst firm’s latest report on how digital tools can help enterprises survive crises short-term and rebound long-term

El equipo de Slack25 de marzo de 2020

1 min de lectura

The unpredictability of the Covid-19 global pandemic has many organizations taking a critical look at their business continuity plans and making difficult, fast-paced decisions in order to support their workforce while also satisfying their customers. 

In Gartner’s new report*, we see a clear emphasis on the influence of the chief information officer’s role, now more than ever, in ensuring that organizations are equipped with digital tools to: 

  • Provide employees with a single, secure source of truth on everything that’s happening both within the business and with regard to general news and information that may affect their health and well-being 
  • Seamlessly integrate with other tools and software that employees already use, making remote work as a team more transparent and efficient 
  • Empower employees to create custom workflows that automate routine tasks 
  • Maintain relationships with customers, partners, contractors and vendors through the use of digital channels 
  • Implement a long-term digital workplace strategy backed by security controls 

A crisis like coronavirus makes it easy to dwell on institutional shortcomings and limitations. But we can take solace in the fact that the right technological investments can pave the way for discovering new and unexpected opportunities, while also building better business resilience down the line.

Get the Gartner report“Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak: Short- and Long-Term Actions for CIOs, 4 March 2020, Sandy Shen, Julian Sun, Deacon D.K Wan, Arnold Gao, Lily Mok, Owen Chen”

* Source: “Gartner, Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak: Short- and Long-Term Actions for CIOs, 4 March 2020, Sandy Shen, Julian Sun, Deacon D.K Wan, Arnold Gao, Lily Mok, Owen Chen”

¿Ha sido útil esta nota?

0/600

¡Genial!

¡Muchísimas gracias por tus comentarios!

¡Entendido!

Gracias por tus comentarios.

¡Uy! Estamos teniendo dificultades. Por favor, inténtalo de nuevo más tarde.

Seguir leyendo

Novedades

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

Productividad

What’s new in Slack: Get to know our most helpful releases of 2021

Audio and video features, plus a few simple ways to bring more customers, partners and tools into your digital HQ

Colaboración

Ahora es el momento de reinventar el trabajo

Es hora de mejorar la inclusión, la flexibilidad y la conexión entre nuestros equipos sin importar cuándo o dónde estén trabajando

Transformación

Usar Slack como un CPO: cómo Slack te puede ayudar a liderar una organización de productos

Descubre cómo nuestra directora de productos utiliza Slack para mantener a su equipo alineado y enfocado desde cualquier lugar