협업

Gartner to CIOs: Covid-19 makes the case for collaboration software

Get the analyst firm’s latest report on how digital tools can help enterprises survive crises short-term and rebound long-term

Slack 팀이 작성2020년 3월 25일

1분 분량

The unpredictability of the Covid-19 global pandemic has many organizations taking a critical look at their business continuity plans and making difficult, fast-paced decisions in order to support their workforce while also satisfying their customers. 

In Gartner’s new report*, we see a clear emphasis on the influence of the chief information officer’s role, now more than ever, in ensuring that organizations are equipped with digital tools to: 

  • Provide employees with a single, secure source of truth on everything that’s happening both within the business and with regard to general news and information that may affect their health and well-being 
  • Seamlessly integrate with other tools and software that employees already use, making remote work as a team more transparent and efficient 
  • Empower employees to create custom workflows that automate routine tasks 
  • Maintain relationships with customers, partners, contractors and vendors through the use of digital channels 
  • Implement a long-term digital workplace strategy backed by security controls 

A crisis like coronavirus makes it easy to dwell on institutional shortcomings and limitations. But we can take solace in the fact that the right technological investments can pave the way for discovering new and unexpected opportunities, while also building better business resilience down the line.

Get the Gartner report“Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak: Short- and Long-Term Actions for CIOs, 4 March 2020, Sandy Shen, Julian Sun, Deacon D.K Wan, Arnold Gao, Lily Mok, Owen Chen”

