How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

Este seminario web es ideal para:
- Developers
- Technology professionals
Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.
Oradores destacados:
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