How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

Hear from Slack + Stack Overflow on how their teams work and how their platform’s power the world’s most innovative organizations

  • Developers
  • Technology professionals

Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.

SlackVP, Platform EngineeringRukmini Reddy
Stack OverflowChief Product and Technology OfficerTeresa Dietrich

