How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

Hear from Slack + Stack Overflow on how their teams work and how their platform’s power the world’s most innovative organizations

52 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 開発者
  • テクノロジー担当者

Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackVP, Platform EngineeringRukmini Reddy
Stack OverflowChief Product and Technology OfficerTeresa Dietrich

