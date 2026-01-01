Red ball in the middle of a circle maze representing productivity
Webinar

How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

Hear from Slack + Stack Overflow on how their teams work and how their platform’s power the world’s most innovative organizations

52 min

Cette conférence en ligne s’adresse de préférence à :

  • Développeurs
  • Professionnels de la technologie

Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.

Intervenants :

Rukmini ReddyVP, Platform Engineering, Slack
Teresa DietrichChief Product and Technology Officer, Stack Overflow

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