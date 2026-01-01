How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

Cette conférence en ligne s’adresse de préférence à :
- Développeurs
- Professionnels de la technologie
Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.
Intervenants :
Parfait !
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