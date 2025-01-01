How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

本次网络会议最适合于：

Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.

你将学习到的内容： The tools and strategies Slack and Stack Overflow’s tech teams use to run effectively and efficiently.

How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power productivity and collaboration, separately and together with their integration.

How to address challenges around data retention, while amplifying and reusing knowledge, breaking down silos within your org, and increasing innovation.

Tips for navigating a highly distributed or hybrid working environment.

演讲嘉宾：