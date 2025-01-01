How Slack and Stack Overflow for Teams power workplace collaboration

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
- Technology professionals
Join Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering at Slack, and Teresa Dietrich, Stack Overflow’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, to learn how they run their engineering organizations and foster a culture of learning and collaboration. They’ll also share how some of the world’s leading companies use their platforms, and the Stack Overflow for Teams Slack integration, to increase productivity.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackVP, Platform EngineeringRukmini Reddy
Stack OverflowChief Product and Technology OfficerTeresa Dietrich
