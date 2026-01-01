white blocks surrounding blue stairs with yellow block on it
Webinar

Slack Connect: Build loyalty with every support experience

Deliver better support to your customers and triage issues faster with Slack Connect

20 min

Questo webinar è più adatto per:

  • Customer support teams

How do you make your customers’ experience stand out in a competitive economy? Tune in to learn how organizations use Slack Connect to collaborate directly with service partners, deliver faster resolutions to customers and provide white-glove support to key accounts.

Relatori in primo piano:

Chris BryanSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Fantastico!

Grazie mille per il feedback!

Capito!

Grazie per il feedback!

Ops! Si è verificato un problema. Riprova più tardi.

Related Events