Slack Connect: Build loyalty with every support experience

Questo webinar è più adatto per:

How do you make your customers’ experience stand out in a competitive economy? Tune in to learn how organizations use Slack Connect to collaborate directly with service partners, deliver faster resolutions to customers and provide white-glove support to key accounts.

Cosa imparerai: How to create a service partner ecosystem by bringing all of your external partners together in one place

How to deliver premium and personalized experiences to your top-tier customers by supporting them in dedicated Slack Connect channel

Hear how other organizations are using Slack Connect to build better relationships with their customers and external partners

Relatori in primo piano: