Slack Connect: Build loyalty with every support experience

Questo webinar è più adatto per:
- Customer support teams
How do you make your customers’ experience stand out in a competitive economy? Tune in to learn how organizations use Slack Connect to collaborate directly with service partners, deliver faster resolutions to customers and provide white-glove support to key accounts.
Relatori in primo piano:
Chris BryanSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Fantastico!
Grazie mille per il feedback!
Capito!
Grazie per il feedback!
Ops! Si è verificato un problema. Riprova più tardi.