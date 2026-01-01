A crane picking up blocks representing building on the Slack platform
Webinar

Building modular Slack apps: Getting started

In this webinar, we’ll guide developers through the basics of how to scaffold, build, and deploy Slack apps on the next generation platform

60 min

Questo webinar è più adatto per:

  • Developers

Slack’s platform has been re-engineered from the ground up for building reusable components that power event-driven workflows. With new and improved developer tools, you can quickly scaffold, build, run, and deploy code to Slack’s secure, compliant environment.

In this session, technical experts from Slack will walk through the fundamentals of the next generation platform, then guide you through creating and developing your first function, trigger, and workflow.

Looking to take your skills to the next level? Explore the full program of upcoming 101, 201, and 301 webinars for developers.

Relatori in primo piano:

Maria Jose HernandezDeveloper Advocate, Slack
Sandra Illi VillarrealSenior Developer Advocate, Slack
Jason WongDeveloper Advocate, Slack
Jeremiah PeoplesSenior Developer Advocate, Slack

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