Building modular Slack apps: Getting started

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 開発者
Slack’s platform has been re-engineered from the ground up for building reusable components that power event-driven workflows. With new and improved developer tools, you can quickly scaffold, build, run, and deploy code to Slack’s secure, compliant environment.
In this session, technical experts from Slack will walk through the fundamentals of the next generation platform, then guide you through creating and developing your first function, trigger, and workflow.
Looking to take your skills to the next level? Explore the full program of upcoming 101, 201, and 301 webinars for developers.
注目のスピーカー :
