Building modular Slack apps: Getting started

In this webinar, we’ll guide developers through the basics of how to scaffold, build, and deploy Slack apps on the next generation platform

Slack’s platform has been re-engineered from the ground up for building reusable components that power event-driven workflows. With new and improved developer tools, you can quickly scaffold, build, run, and deploy code to Slack’s secure, compliant environment.

In this session, technical experts from Slack will walk through the fundamentals of the next generation platform, then guide you through creating and developing your first function, trigger, and workflow.

SlackDeveloper AdvocateMaria Jose Hernandez
SlackSenior Developer AdvocateSandra Illi Villarreal
SlackDeveloper AdvocateJason Wong
SlackSenior Developer AdvocateJeremiah Peoples

