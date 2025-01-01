Building modular Slack apps: Getting started

本次网络会议最适合于：

Slack’s platform has been re-engineered from the ground up for building reusable components that power event-driven workflows. With new and improved developer tools, you can quickly scaffold, build, run, and deploy code to Slack’s secure, compliant environment.

In this session, technical experts from Slack will walk through the fundamentals of the next generation platform, then guide you through creating and developing your first function, trigger, and workflow.

Looking to take your skills to the next level? Explore the full program of upcoming 101, 201, and 301 webinars for developers.

你将学习到的内容： Why the next generation platform makes development faster and easier

How to get started with the fundamentals, including the Slack CLI and SDK

Best practices and tips from technical experts at Slack

演讲嘉宾：