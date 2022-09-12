협업

Approach collaboration with deeper intention using these resources

Improve productivity and collaboration by creating a more flexible schedule

Slack 팀이 작성2022년 9월 12일Francesco Ciccolella의 일러스트

2분 분량

There’s a reason many employees are uncomfortable with the idea of “returning to normal” in the workplace: the old ways of working were inflexible. Recent Future Forum research highlights that a flexible working schedule reduces anxiety, increases satisfaction with working arrangements and improves productivity.

So how do you get there? Enabling a flexible working schedule requires rethinking when, where and how we work together. Below, we’ve provided some resources to help you reimagine group collaboration at your organization.

Start with good ol’-fashioned communication

In order for asynchronous, or on-your-own-schedule, collaboration to thrive, working expectations and digital norms must not only be discussed, but documented and reinforced. At a team level, an ideal work environment includes individual working preferences and sets shared expectations to increase cohesion. Curious what this could look like? Download a team-level agreement template.

Remember that intentionality is everything

Think about digital norms as a traffic signal. When a red light means “stop” and a green light “go,” accidents are mitigated because of a shared understanding of how to work together in a collective space.

Aha asynch campaign 2 gif

At either the team—or, eventually, organizational-level, define expected behaviors and meanings behind reacji (an emoji response to a message) to ensure fluid communication. When these norms are defined, your collaboration in Slack facilitates action. We recommend you start by defining your digital norms, and check out an example etiquette message for inspiration.

Pilot asynchronous collaboration at your organization

 

If you’re ready to experiment with asynchronous collaboration, read our blog for experimentation ideas and tips for securing leadership buy-in. Also, consider reviewing the situations for—and transition points between—asynchronous or traditional synchronous collaboration.

If you’d like to discuss this information with your team, access this customizable Block Kit template, and then navigate to the top right of your browser, select a channel (or DM to yourself as a test) from the drop-down, and click ‘Send to Slack.’

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

개발자

새로운 Slack 커뮤니티 포럼으로 미래의 업무 설계

커뮤니티 대표 Elizabeth Kinsey가 Slack에서 사용자가 Slack을 더 잘 활용하도록 돕기 위한 공간을 만든 이유를 공유합니다.

협업

Slack Connect로 고객 관계를 강화하기 위한 3가지 방법

Crema, IQ Accountants 및 Spark 64가 고객과의 협업을 위한 더 많은 기회를 창출하는 방법

생산성

Slack 프로덕트 디자인 최고 리더가 말하는 5가지 제품 원칙

“Slack의 제품 원칙 5가지는 편리하고 생산적인 Work OS를 만드는 과정에 매우 중요하게 작동합니다.”

협업

Slack 10주년, CxO 조찬모임: ‘Slack me’가 조직의 소통 방식이 되기까지

이번 조찬모임은 기업 고객과 함께 성장한 Slack의 시간을 돌아보고 말랑말랑하고 좋은 조직문화에 대한 탐구를 함께 할 수 있었던 시간이었습니다.