Dropbox and Slack: removing friction from workplace collaboration

Files and conversations: You’ve likely never had a day at the office without them. And when files and the conversations around them are siloed in separate tools, collaboration gets messy. Where did we talk about the new design mockups? Did my manager approve the changes to our big presentation?

We’ve partnered with Dropbox to help alleviate that kind of friction from your workday. The enhanced Dropbox app for Slack lets Dropbox’s more than 500 million users connect to their Slack workspace from inside their favorite file-sharing app. From there, Dropbox and Slack act together to streamline collaboration around content—and help you move projects forward. You’ll never miss a design critique or an approval, thanks to new features that ensure you’ll know where all the discussions about your team’s files took place.

Connect to Slack from inside Dropbox



Before you can access the good stuff, you’ll have to connect Dropbox to Slack. Just follow the prompts when sharing a file to enable Slack, authenticate your workspace, and make the file available throughout Dropbox as an additional sharing option. (Collaborating with people who aren’t using Slack yet? They can sign up through Dropbox the very same way.)

Once the apps are integrated, teams can enjoy an enterprise-grade experience of Slack and Dropbox that they’ll rely on every day.

Share to Slack directly in Dropbox



When you use Dropbox to store your project files, sharing them easily is key to for your team. After connecting Slack to Dropbox, you’ll see new options to share a given file in a Slack channel or a direct message. There’s even a handy search box (see below).



Never miss a Slack message that mentions your files



Each file in Dropbox now comes with an activity feed. Anytime a teammate shares your file in Slack, you’ll see an update, along with a link to the exact Slack channel where it was discussed. Not only will your team stay informed about any feedback on their work, they’ll appreciate the additional context of the broader channel discussions.

Bridge content and conversation with direct messages



When you and a teammate are both reviewing a file in Dropbox, you can instantly jump to a direct-message conversation about the file in Slack with just a click on the person’s avatar. This feature lets you give feedback and discuss changes with team members without breaking the flow of your work. Plus, you’ll save time by cutting out the process of switching between apps as you jump from a message to the file and back again.

Preview and find your Dropbox content in Slack

Once a Dropbox file is shared in Slack, your colleagues will be able to see a preview of the file as well as access the latest version directly from Slack. And through Slack’s advanced search capabilities, you’ll be able to quickly find Dropbox files that have been shared in Slack based on the content of those files.

Extending benefits with an app for Slack

The new functionality of the Dropbox app for Slack makes it easy to track down and review content on the go.

Use the Dropbox app for Slack to: Easily share Dropbox files directly within Slack channels and DMs, to keep the conversation going without missing a beat.

Maintain control of your work and ensure that the right people have the appropriate level of access.

See previews of your files from within your Slack conversation.

Quickly find your work by locating Dropbox files through the search tool in Slack.

Connect Dropbox and Slack today

With Dropbox and Slack’s enhanced integration, content and conversations are easier to follow, and context is never lost. That good idea you missed because it was buried in a lengthy thread? With the Dropbox app for Slack, you’ll always be able to jump in and see the thinking around your team’s decisions directly from your work. And that means smoother collaboration for everyone.