Key Takeaways We spoke with hundreds of sales leaders and account executives and heard that their main challenge is switching between endless tools that create data silos and out-of-date information — all of which leads to lost insights.

To get the most out of Salesforce inside Slack, the first step is making sure the two platforms are connected. This eliminates app-switching and creates a single, connected workspace for your team where all deal activity, data, and decisions are organized and searchable in one place.

Once connected, Agentforce can automate administrative work directly from Slack, allowing your sellers to spend less time on busywork and more time closing deals.

If you’re in sales, your work day should be about building relationships and closing deals, not chasing information across half a dozen tools. But in my research with sales teams of all sizes, one theme comes up again and again: Reps are constantly battling to keep control of their time and focus. They bounce between CRM screens, email threads, chat apps, and meeting invites. Opportunities slip because updates go unlogged, or the right person didn’t see the right detail at the right time.

Over the past year, I’ve heard from hundreds of sales leaders and account executives about these daily friction points. They express their current frustrations alongside clear ideas about what a better future looks like. This post brings together those insights and shows how Slack, Salesforce, and Agentforce can help you get there today.

The top challenges sales teams face today

I’ve researched sales teams across a wide range of industries and no matter their size or area of focus, their blockers come down to three pain points I’ve consistently heard in my research:

Fragmented collaboration and tool switching : “Half my job feels like stitching together conversations from different platforms. The collaboration is there, but it’s so scattered that it slows the entire sales cycle.” Data silos and outdated records : “Sometimes Salesforce says the deal is at Stage 2 when we actually closed it a week ago. That hurts forecasting and trust.” Lost insights : “If I wasn’t tagged in a deal discussion, I might miss an important update that could help me close a similar account.”

In my studies with sales teams, the common thread isn’t just the difficulty of navigating between tools, but the missed potential when information isn’t shared in one place. When we survey Sales Cloud users who don’t use Slack, more than half say they struggle to track progress and projects with their current communication tools, and nearly half experience major challenges with poor searchability and knowledge retention*.

This is exactly the challenge Slack and Salesforce was designed to fix. By unifying Slack and Salesforce, teams can work from the same information in real time, reducing friction and keeping deals moving.

Unify Slack and Salesforce to streamline your deal cycle

To get the most out of Salesforce inside Slack, the first step is making sure the two platforms are connected. This lets you pull Salesforce records directly into Slack, update deals without switching apps, and make sure your team never misses an important change.

Step 1: Connect Slack and Salesforce

How: Work with your Slack admin to follow our handy setup guide to link your Salesforce instance with Slack. Once connected, you’ll be able to:

Get real-time deal alerts and account updates in Slack

Search Salesforce records without leaving Slack

Share Salesforce details directly into channels where your team is collaborating

“When collaboration happens in silos, decisions slow down, client experiences suffer, and compliance risk creeps in. Slack brings your people, data, and systems into one connected workspace so teams can move as one.” Teddy M.

Don’t forget to download the Slack mobile app (on iOS or Android) so you can act on Salesforce updates from anywhere.

Step 2: Collaborate around deals using Salesforce channels

It’s easy to lose context when deal conversations stay in DMs or are scattered across email threads. That’s why Slack power users get out of DMs and into Salesforce channels — specialized Slack channels that unify your Salesforce records — such as accounts, opportunities, or cases — with your team conversation in Slack, making data and dialogue accessible in both places.

Salesforce channels are purpose-built to help teams collaborate around the most up-to-date customer data. Using a dedicated channel to record and work together on your deal activity keeps everything organized and actionable, ensuring everyone sees the same details in the same place, in real time.

How:

Create a channel for each high-priority account or deal.

Keep Salesforce records up to date without leaving Slack by posting updates directly from channels.

Use searchable history to revisit past decisions, objections, or tactics that can help with similar accounts.

“Salesforce is the system of record. Slack is the system of action. Embedding Salesforce records into Slack channels creates a bridge between the two, making a record not just a database entry, but a living workspace.” Rishabh B.

Step 3: Leverage AI and Agentforce

Agentforce is an AI-powered digital teammate that takes care of the busywork, keeping you prepped and updated so you can focus on selling. Use Agentforce to:

Prep smarter: Get nudges before meetings and generate a full account brief with customer needs, challenges, past conversations, and deal history.

Stay organized in real time : Meeting transcripts are automatically captured, analyzed, and summarized in your deal channel, with clear action items routed to the right people.

Update deals instantly : Log updates, adjust opportunity stages, and keep records accurate right from Slack without breaking your flow.

Win, reflect, repeat : When a deal closes, your agent helps you celebrate and creates a summary of how the deal was won, so best practices spread across the team.

Keep handoffs smooth: A handoff doc is automatically created with full context, so customer success can hit the ground running.

How: Enable Agentforce within Slack and Salesforce. Once activated, you can ask questions, request summaries, or update opportunities in plain language — without leaving Slack.

“As I sip my morning coffee, I can ask my AI assistant ‘What happened to my top 5 accounts in the last week?’, or ‘Who do I need to follow up with?’ And it can tell me exactly what I need to get my day started.” Malcolm B.

The research is clear: Reps lose too much time to scattered tools and missing context. Slack plus Salesforce plus Agentforce fixes that, giving your team one connected workspace that keeps deals moving and sellers selling.

*Slack survey of 974 Sales Cloud users, conducted December 17, 2024 — January 7, 2025.